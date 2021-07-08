{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Can bitcoin boost Russia’s economy and Central Asia facing Taliban threat

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, July 8th
© Volodymyr_Shtun/Shutterstock/FOTODOM

Izvestia: US decides to review sanctions policy by the end of summer

The Biden administration is planning to review its sanctions policy by the end of summer. The White House has concluded that Donald Trump’s restrictions achieved just short-term goals but did not change the behavior of countries targeted by these sanctions. As a result, the value of this tool is in question. Joe Biden’s new strategy implies joint actions with Washington’s allies, and giving up large-scale campaigns on exerting pressure, Izvestia writes.

Read also
US aware anti-Russian sanctions are senseless, but cannot give them up — diplomat

The US sets the goal of making restrictions more targeted, surgical, and affecting certain individuals and structures, said Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov. "The US is trying to impose sanctions so that they do not inflict serious collateral damage on the US economy. Obviously, it is expected that the level of cooperation with European allies will increase," the expert said.

Deputy Director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics Dmitry Suslov believes that hypothetically this is good for Moscow because the effect of anti-Russian sanctions will be reduced. "They create a general toxic environment around the one targeted by sanctions, and impede not only US cooperation with the target of this sanctions, but also for everyone," he noted.

According to Kortunov, on the one hand, ‘smart’ sanctions are better for Russia since they are not as destructive as sectoral ones. "But on the other hand, for certain officials and companies they could come as an unpleasant surprise. One should be ready for them. The policy of using sanctions won’t go away from US practice for a very long time," he pointed out.

It is not ruled out that the Biden administration’s new approach to the sanctions strategy may reduce economic pressure on Iran, the newspaper said. As for China, Biden’s policy differs from that pursued by Donald Trump. Sofia Melnichuk, an expert on China, notes that it has "another wrapping". The new administration is more diplomatic and acts with reserve, without making any harsh statements and flagrant claims. However, the US is unlikely to give up Trump’s policy as China is the most significant threat to the US, and the American elite shares this stance on this issue.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Struggle for Syrian cross-border aid channels could be costly for Russia

A two-day meeting in the Astana format on Syria wrapped up in Kazakhstan’s capital of Nur-Sultan on July 8. One of key issues at the talks between Russia, Turkey, and Iran as well as observers from Jordan, Lebanon, and Iraq, was a mechanism of cross-border aid for Syria and the UN mandate expiring this month. Washington is demanding that Moscow agree to an extension of the mandate, but Russia is fully opposed, insisting that this mechanism has lost its relevance. Experts believe that Moscow could pay a price for its refusal to come to terms.

Read also
Russia, Turkey conduct swap of Syrian soldiers for militants in Aleppo

Russian President’s Special Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev confirmed in the capital of Kazakhstan that Moscow insists that this mechanism should be scrapped. He recalled that it was introduced as a temporary measure in 2014, when Damascus neither controlled border crossings nor most of its borders. "Now, as it seems to us, this is outdated, and this mechanism has outlived its usefulness." He believes there is the need now to ensure the mechanism’s normal activity through the legitimate authorities in Damascus, stressing that all the conditions for this exist.

"A possible Russian veto on providing cross-border aid through the last remaining crossing is topic number one in Syria," said Anton Mardasov, a researcher at the Washington-based Middle East Institute (MEI) and expert at the Russian International Affairs Council. A major question is whether Moscow is calculating all the disadvantages for itself.

According to the analyst, on the one hand, there is a game aimed at weakening Idlib and monopolizing assistance by Damascus. "One the other hand, this concerns relations with Turkey, which mostly viewed the UN supplies to the northeast as a tool of strengthening Kurdish separatism but now is presented with another reason for solidarity with the US."

Meanwhile, the veto on assistance to millions of civilians is a push for UN-linked NGOs to find other legal grounds for their work, including on-site medical aid, he pointed out.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Taliban’s ascent in Afghanistan after US pullout poses ominous threat to Russia and CIS

The US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, which is due to be completed by September 11, will trigger a full-scale power shift in the country within several months. A new center of radical Islamism may emerge on this vast territory in Central Asia, which will involve not only militants from the Taliban (outlawed in Russia), but other armed groups such as the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) and Al-Qaeda (outlawed in Russia). The authorities in Kabul are feverishly searching for ways to counter the attacks by radical Islamists, military expert, retired Colonel Shamil Gareev writes in an article for Nezavisimaya Gazeta.

Read also
Russia ready to use its base in Tajikistan to defend allies — Lavrov

The NATO troop pullout lays the groundwork for the gradual movement of IS, Al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups from the Middle East Region to Afghanistan and some believe this is a strategic US plot. This approach by pro-Turkish circles has been already tested in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Nagorno-Karabakh. There are grounds to believe that the US will create conditions for recruiting and reviving ethnic terror groups, which are able to destabilize the situation in Central Asia in order to counter Russian influence in the region. According to some estimates, the Middle East militants include several thousand Uzbek, Tajik, Kazakh, and Kyrgyz nationals, who were recruited in the CIS and trained as terrorists in Middle Eastern centers. One element of the terrorists’ propaganda and sabotage efforts could be stirring up anti-Russian sentiment, especially in Tajikistan, which hosts a Russian military base.

Will Russia and its allies be able to respond to this challenge? At first, it is noteworthy that the Central Asian states often prefer to act on their own. These different approaches to cooperation in the fields of security and collective response to threats could encourage radical military groups to test out the borders of the Central Asian countries. The latter are now searching for a reliable ally, who will help ensure their security and sovereignty, and are looking both at Russia and the US.

Moscow and Central Asian nations should prepare for possible aggressive steps by the Taliban, the expert says.

 

Izvestia: Cryptocurrency can help Russia overcome Western sanctions

El Salvador’s move to officially classify bitcoin as its legal currency has been criticized by some economists. Experts interviewed by Izvestia believe that this could be viewed as an experiment, and its results could help other countries, including Russia, define their policy on cryptocurrency.

Read also
Russian Central Bank forms pilot group of 12 banks for testing digital ruble

Some experts believe that it’s incorrect to be afraid of risks linked to allowing cryptocurrency transactions along with traditional fiat currency. However, dangers of using cryptocurrency as a payment tool for citizens still exist. Tatyana Maximenko, the official spokesperson for the Garantex cryptocurrency exchange, notes that poor financial awareness of the population around the world does not allow many regulators to legalize cryptocurrency transactions. She also points out that the level of bitcoin’s technical safety bears huge risks.

However, despite all the risks, cryptocurrency has many advantages over traditional cash. Maximenko believes that its legalization will inevitably boost trade and money turnover between the countries, which recognize such transactions. Besides, the use of such payment tools reduces risks linked to international sanctions, and this is specifically relevant for Russia. "In this sense, this does not concern transactions directly related to companies included in the sanctions lists."

In its turn, the Bank of Russia announced plans in early July to carry out research on systemic risks of investments in cryptocurrency for individuals and legal entities. This endeavor will involve 15 Russian banks, including major financial institutions. However, experts questioned by Izvestia do not expect any fundamental changes in the regulator’s stance on digital assets. "I would not call the Russian Central Bank’s position cautious - it is blatantly hostile. It’s obvious that the Russian Central Bank is more interested in the digital ruble, which they will then try to promote as transnational currency in the Eurasian Economic Union’s countries," Maximenko said.

 

Kommersant: Russia to reach herd immunity if 80% of citizens get anti-bodies

Russia’s government has set a new target on the path towards achieving herd immunity against COVID-19: now up to 80-90% of citizens should get anti-bodies versus 60% as was believed earlier. Besides the vaccinated Russians this will include those, who survived the infection, as well as revaccinated and immunized citizens, foreigners and individuals without citizenship staying in Russia. Experts interviewed by Kommersant warn that the new target is unlikely to be achieved by the end of this year amid the lack of production facilities and the public’s reluctance to get jabs.

Read also
CoviVac is effective against Delta COVID-19 variant, developer says

According to Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, as of July 7 just 15% of citizens, or 18.5 mln people, have received both doses of the vaccine. Meanwhile, over the past week the vaccination pace in Russia increased by more than 1.8 times on average. The vaccination drive has been mostly successful in Chechnya, Moscow, the Moscow Region, the Krasnodar Region, the Tula, Lipetsk, Belgorod, Kemerovo and Sakhalin Regions.

Konstantin Severinov, a molecular biologist and professor at Rutgers University and Skoltech, notes that the targets of 60% and 80% for Russia are such a remote prospect that there is almost no difference between them. "There is the need to immunize as many people as possible on short notice regardless of their social and migration status. This will certainly slow down the epidemic."

According to Evgeny Timakov, a specialist in infectious diseases and chief doctor at Lider medicine, immunizing 60% of employed and socially active citizens in Russia is "a more real task". Another problem is the lack of drugs in the country, experts note.

Severinov says that herd immunity needs to be reached not in just one country or a continent. A very low vaccination level in many poor and densely-populated African countries will pose a problem such as constantly emerging new variants of virus, which will be able to overcome the protection created by vaccines, he warned. The only chance to defeat the pandemic and return to normal life is vaccination cooperation between the countries, the expert stressed.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Why ASEAN is moving closer to Russia and US may soften sanctions policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 7th
Read more
Sochi hit by flooding after torrential rainfall
The flooding was caused by a heavy downpour with high winds
Read more
Oscar-winning Russian Director Vladimir Menshov dies from COVID-19 complications
He had about a hundred movie roles, and also directed such films as "Moscow Does Not Believe in Tears", "Love and Doves", "Shirley-Myrli"
Read more
Russia’s OPCW envoy points to new inconsistencies in Navalny saga
The envoy notes that a group of experts to provide technical assistance in connection with the alleged poisoning of Alexey Navalny was sent at Germany’s request as far back as August 20, 2020
Read more
Antonov An-26 plane disappears from radar in Russia's Kamchatka region
According to the Emergencies Ministry, there were 22 passengers, among them a child, and six crew members aboard
Read more
Russia to launch serial production of breakthrough Armata tank in 2022
According to Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov, the tank’s state trials will come to a close next year
Read more
Emergency agencies determine possible crash site of An-26 plane — source
The objective data shows that the aircraft crashed into the sea
Read more
Cyber attacks against Russia carried out from US, Germany, the Netherlands, expert says
National Coordination Center for Computer Incidents Deputy Director Nikolai Murashov noted that cyber protection activity has become too politicized and the data shows that Russia is not a key threat to the information space of other countries
Read more
Press review: Tajikistan mobilizes as Afghan troops retreat and is OPEC+ going to collapse
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 6th
Read more
Russia alarmed about situation in Afghanistan after US troop pullout, says Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Moscow keeps a close eye on the situation
Read more
39 military helicopters exported by Russian Helicopters Corporation in 2020
There are plans to increase the export of military helicopters in 2021
Read more
US, UK tried to hijack Russia’s coast guard system, says diplomat
At the same time, Sergey Ryabkov noted that it would be better to keep the Black Sea peaceful instead of trying to heat up revanchist sentiments
Read more
Russia vows support for Tajikistan in case of attack from Afghan border
Moscow and Dushanbe are allies under the Collective Security Treaty, the Russian foreign minister noted. "If Tajikistan is attacked, this will, of course, be a subject of an immediate discussion in the CSTO," Sergey Lavrov said
Read more
Russia to respond harshly to unfriendly US steps, Lavrov says
Moscow believes that the Russian-US summit was frank and business-like, but still has no illusions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stressed
Read more
Russian Agriculture Ministry offers clarification on Champagne labeling debate
Indicating the kind of wine products on the label is mandatory, even for imported products, the ministry noted
Read more
An-26 plane crash debris discovered four kilometers away from airport
The aforementioned An-26 plane went missing on July 6
Read more
S-400 teams repel enemy missile strike in drills as NATO’s maneuvers progress in Black Sea
The aim of the exercise was to shield the Black Sea Fleet’s vital facilities from the hypothetical enemy’s air attack weapons
Read more
Russian MP fires back at UK’s Raab warning London against future provocations
According to Leonid Slutsky, the UK's actions that disrespect for the choice Crimeans made will meet the adequate response from Russia
Read more
UEFA approves rule of five substitute footballers at Euro Cup matches this summer
Members of the UEFA Executive Committee held a meeting on Wednesday discussing, among other things, an issue of the maximum amount of substitute players at matches of major European tournaments
Read more
Liberals urged Russia to tolerate insult with British destroyer, says Lavrov
On June 23, the Russian Defense Ministry informed of the HMS Destroyer’s intrusion into Russia’s territorial waters in Crimea
Read more
US aware anti-Russian sanctions are senseless, but cannot give them up — diplomat
The inertia of this policy surpasses any other segment of the US foreign policy, Sergei Ryabkov said
Read more
Suspected killers of Haitian president detained — secretary of state
More detailed information will follow, Frantz Exantus said
Read more
Russian Black Sea Fleet’s flagship on its way home after Mediterranean deployment
It has been the first deployment by the flagship Moskva in distant waters after its repairs and upgrade
Read more
Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Black Sea waters amid NATO’s Sea Breeze drills
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the flight lasted about five hours
Read more
EU’s anti-Belarusian sanctions harm its own member states — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova drew attention to the fact that Lithuanians had admitted that the anti-Belarusian sanctions were harmful for the Lithuanian economy
Read more
Russia ‘expecting outburst of angry voices’ at UK plans to regulate streaming services
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that UK regulators became interested in online streaming services after The Crown, a Netflix historical drama describing the life of the British royal family, came out
Read more
Putin, Rahmon focus on situation on Tajik-Afghan border — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin confirmed Moscow's readiness to provide Tajikistan with the necessary support
Read more
Lavrov calls for mobilizing all resources amid Western pressure
Is important to mobilize all the resources of society, all state structures, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Northern Fleet is testing submarines' weapons at great depths in Barents, Norwegian seas
The exercise will last for several days
Read more
Russia, US in contact on cybersecurity issues following Putin-Biden meeting — Kremlin
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the mechanism for expert dialogue on cybersecurity issues will be launched soon
Read more
Press review: What awaits Afghanistan after US pullout and Minsk uses migrants against EU
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, July 5th
Read more
Russia’s long-range aviation scrambled during drills in four regions — defense ministry
Some 20 units of aviation equipment will be involved in the drills, including strategic missile carriers Tu-160 and Tu-95 MC and Il-78 air-to-air refueling tanker aircraft
Read more
Estonian consul in St. Petersburg must leave Russia within 48 hours — ministry
Earlier, it was reported that Mart Lyatte had been detained while receiving classified materials from a Russian national
Read more
Russia not to oppose US’ joining Ukrainian settlement, says deputy minister
Washington’s readiness to operate in the real framework instead of imposing its own vision on what Russia should and should not do, is necessary for Russia and the US to cooperate in the Ukrainian settlement issue, Sergey Ryabkov noted
Read more
Su-34 bombers hammer enemy positions in Urals drills
The drills involved 15 aircraft, about 30 items of ground equipment and more than 200 flight, ground, and flight control personnel
Read more
Johnson & Johnson ready to supply its vaccine to Russia — press service
Earlier, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said a number of foreign companies had applied for registration of their vaccines on the territory of Russia
Read more
UK ships to continue passing through ‘Ukrainian waters,’ Foreign Secretary says
On June 23, Russian Defense Ministry reported the UK Destroyer’s intrusion in the Russian territorial waters in Crimea
Read more
Taliban’s intensified attacks suggest humiliating US defeat in Afghanistan — expert
As the American contingent continues to leave Afghanistan, forces opposing the Taliban, including in the north of the country, are falling through, says Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrei Kortunov
Read more
Russian Su-30 fighters intercept US spy plane over Black Sea
The aircraft that belonged to the United States was not allowed to violate Russia’s state border
Read more
Press review: Why ASEAN is moving closer to Russia and US may soften sanctions policy
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 7th
Read more
Moscow responds harshly to Japan’s reaction over Russia developing Kuril Islands — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister pointed that work was underway on a special federal target program for the socio-economic development of the Kuril Islands
Read more
Assessment of new Russian wine-making rules to take time — Moet Hennessy
According to the new law, the category of champagne to be changed to "sparkling wine" for deliveries to Russia
Read more
Kremlin says US is behind provocation with British destroyer
Such operations are basically planned by senior partners from overseas, Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Covid situation ‘rather serious’ in almost all regions of Russia — expert
Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 184.2 million people have contracted the disease, and over 4 million people have died of it
Read more
Russia warns provocateurs might ‘get clocked in the nose’ over ‘games’ in the Black Sea
"The risks of conflicts may further mount. The Black Sea is not a place, where such games are permissible," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov pointed
Read more
Estonian consul detained in St. Petersburg while receiving classified documents
According to the FSB, the foreign diplomat will be subject to measures in accordance with international law
Read more
Kremlin vows appropriate measures in case of border violations in Black Sea
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that in such cases the border guards would take steps stipulated by instructions in the event of state border violation and all diplomatic tools would be used
Read more
Russia’s military tracks French Navy’s spy ship in Sea of Japan
The Eastern Military District’s forces and equipment are monitoring the French Navy’s intelligence vessel Dupuy de Lome, which has been in the Sea of Japan and the Tatar Strait
Read more
Russia observes West’s daily attempts to interfere into its domestic policy — Lavrov
Western colleagues make no secret that many of them would prefer to deal with weak Russia, Russian Foreign Minister said
Read more
Russia ready to use its base in Tajikistan to defend allies — Lavrov
Obligations within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization remain in full force, the Russian foreign minister noted
Read more
Debris of An-26 plane gone missing in Kamchatka found, airline CEO says
According to the preliminary information, there are no survivors in the crash
Read more