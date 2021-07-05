US aware anti-Russian sanctions are senseless, but cannot give them up — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The US Administration realizes that the sanctions policy against Russia is exhausted, but the inertia prevents Washington from abandoning it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal on Monday.

"The fact that this policy is exhausted and pointless is increasingly evident even to those who formulate recommendations on what official course on Russia the Washington administration should pursue," Ryabkov said.

According to the diplomat, the United States is unable of giving up the sanctions, even being aware of their futility.

"The inertia of this policy surpasses any other segment of the US foreign policy. More than 95 sanctions cycles are already in effect against Russia in one form or another. They will be looking for reasons when and under what pretext to do something else like this," the deputy minister stated.