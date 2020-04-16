{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce bid and Pentagon’s virus probe

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, April 16
French President Emmanuel Macron Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP
French President Emmanuel Macron
© Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP

Izvestia: Macron’s coronavirus-inspired global truce unlikely to pan out

Read also

French President Emmanuel Macron’s bid to launch a worldwide ceasefire due to the coronavirus could be backed by some conflicting sides. However, experts believe that the pandemic is unlikely to silence the guns forever. The French leader assured that his appeal had been endorsed by three permanent UN Security Council member-states — the United States, the United Kingdom and China. While some conflicting sides, for example, the Israelis and Palestinians, are observing the so-called coronavirus ceasefire, other parties have broken the truce.

The French president’s call for a global ceasefire during the coronavirus pandemic echoes the March 23 initiative of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The peace initiative was backed by a dozen countries, which include: Ukraine, Palestine, Afghanistan, Thailand, the Philippines, Yemen, Sudan, Cameroon and Sri Lanka, Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo Henrik Urdal told Izvestia. The Middle East’s longest conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians has seen a pause due to the coronavirus. Both have taken a timeout in their dispute over the Jordanian Valley’s annexation and focused on their joint anti-coronavirus fight instead.

Meanwhile, the UN has voiced concerns over the growing number of casualties among civilians in the conflict zone in eastern Ukraine, where the six-year-long war has already claimed 3,500 civilian lives. The latest summit on ironing out the Ukrainian conflict was held in December 2019, resulting in a joint communique by the leaders of the Normandy Four group — Germany, Russia, Ukraine and France.

However, German political scientist Alexander Rahr in his interview with Izvestia was skeptical about the readiness of European countries to resume the Normandy Four talks soon, even in an online conference format. "Currently, the Ukrainian conflict is frozen and virtually it’s impossible to send even peacekeepers there now," Rahr noted. According to him, the West is so weak due to the coronavirus now that it is preoccupied by its own problems. So, Ukraine should understand that there is no chance to count on the West’s financial and political support. Meanwhile, this could encourage the Russian and Ukrainian leaders to resume talks on normalizing ties, namely on the economic front, the expert emphasized. "COVID-19 could offer a surprise chance for the UN Security Council’s member-states at this coming autumn’s meeting, where they will have to decide — like they once did in Yalta — on how to live in a multipolar world in the future."

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Turkey lacks trust in Syria deal with Russia

Read also
Putin discusses implementation of Syria deal with Russia’s Security Council - Kremlin

The Erdogan regime has been flexing its muscles in Syria’s Idlib, which is still controlled by radical groups and militants loyal to Turkey. Meanwhile, some Syrian opposition media outlets claim that Ankara has been reconfiguring forces protecting the province and has been trying to integrate militants into its military units. The Turkish leadership is apparently seeking to reduce the risks of clashes with Assad’s forces in case the ceasefire is broken, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Syria’s opposition newspaper Enab Baladi wrote that the Turkish military command planned to "reset" the situation in Idlib. Its sources claim that Turkey’s brass seeks to set up a more organized army in this area, formally disbanding the current coalition of Syria’s armed opposition groups.

"The opposition’s integration into Turkey’s regular units is obviously a response to the escalation in February and March when dozens of Turkish troops died," Russian International Affairs Council expert Anton Mardasov told Nezavisimaya Gazeta. According to the expert, the key radical structure in Idlib — Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which swallowed up the rest of Jabhat al-Nusra (terror group, outlawed in Russia) — is highly likely to be reconfigured.

"Another question is that if the situation in Idlib stabilizes, HTS will find it hard to play the Damascus threat card and impose their rules on the Turks in the de-escalation zone," the pundit said. "Obviously, Turkey is trying to compensate for a major problem in its military policy in Syria — the lack of a clear strategy on boosting its presence in the buffer zones that have been resistant to the Syrian regime’s pressure," Mardasov noted. Meanwhile, Damascus is interested in engaging such influential Turkish foes in the region as the United Arab Emirates and this makes the situation even more complicated. For Russia, it’s advantageous to search for a balance between Turkey and the Persian Gulf states. Moscow is not ready to raise the stakes in talks with Ankara, he stressed.

 

Kommersant: Frontline focus moves from Syria to Libya

Despite a deal between the parties to the Libyan conflict on a humanitarian ceasefire due to the coronavirus pandemic, the fighting in the war-torn North African country rages on. This week, the forces of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord seized control over the coastal area between Misrata and the border with Tunisia. Against this background, there have been reports that Russia is allegedly recruiting Syrian mercenaries and deploying them to Libya in order to enhance the positions of the Libyan National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Moscow has declined to comment on these statements but made it clear on numerous occasions earlier that it kept a distance in the Libyan conflict.

Read also
Libyan parliament suspends participation in political intra-Libyan talks in Geneva

Fayez Al-Sarraj, who leads the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli, told the Italian newspaper La Repubblica that he would not sit down at the negotiating table with Haftar "after the disasters and the crimes he committed against all Libyans." He also claimed that his opponent broke all the agreements, deciding to take advantage of the coronavirus pandemic in order to attack Libya’s western regions.

According to Sarraj, "Russia claimed that Russian mercenaries in Libya were not representing Russia’s interests and were not funded by Moscow. There are Syrians, who are coming from Syria along Damascus-Benghazi flights run by Cham Wings airline, which is blacklisted by the US Treasury Department." "We don’t have any contracts with mercenaries, we signed a deal on military cooperation with Turkey in broad daylight," he said, answering a question whether Syrian mercenaries were fighting on the side of Tripoli and the Libyan National Amy.

Both the GNA controlling Tripoli and the LNA based in the east have accepted the proposal of UN chief Antonio Guterres on a humanitarian ceasefire in order to battle the coronavirus.

One of Syrian opposition’s commanders, Fateh Hasun, told Kommersant that they had information that Russia’s Wagner Group private military company, backed by Bashar Assad, recruited hundreds of young Syrians near El Kuneitra and Deir ez-Zor. According to some opposition sources, nearly 3,500 Syrian special ops will be sent to Libya under an agreement between Damascus, Haftar and Cairo. They could arrive by planes in Egypt and then be sent through the Egyptian-Libyan border. However, given the current situation in the Syrian army, it’s difficult to believe in such a large-scale agreement. It is not ruled out that these reports could serve to justify the ongoing military alliance between Tripoli and Ankara, the newspaper writes.

 

Media: Russia’s economy could lose nearly $240 bln over coronavirus

Read also
Most acute phase of COVID-19 influence on global economy unlikely to exceed half a year

The total losses for Russia’s economic sectors, which are the worst-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, could reach 17.9 trillion rubles ($239 bln), while up to 15.5 mln people could lose their jobs, according to macroeconomic research by the National Rating Agency, Izvestia reports. The crisis will deal a heavy blow to the service sector, while the food industry, agriculture, fishery and forestry sectors will be the least affected. According to analysts, the government won’t let this significant damage happen and will take additional measures for ironing out this economic crisis.

In its new forecast, the National Rating Agency relies on a basic scenario, where the GDP and real wages would decline nearly 3% and the dollar rate would surge to 85-90 rubles to the US currency. Experts believe that this optimistic scenario, where economic growth would continue, and a pessimistic scenario, characterized by a deep fall, are highly unlikely.

The Russian National Wealth Fund’s reserves will be drained in the coming two years rather than in six years as the government said earlier, specialists from the Economic Expert Group, which consult with the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Economic Development, predicted, according to Izvestia. Given the scale of the current crisis, the experts warn that the government will have to ditch the budget rule, and take out loans, while the Central Bank would have to start printing money to buy the Russian government’s securities. "The hallmark of the current situation is virtually a full lack of revenues, including in the sectors, which are the most vulnerable to shock. This creates a serious threat of an exodus of small firms from the market, which have no reserves, severing production ties, and a sharp rise in unemployment and mounting poverty," the authors of the article wrote.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Pentagon puts Chinese virologists under microscope

Read also
Trump’s statements on WHO funding fall in line with his election campaign, says expert

US intelligence is investigating the activity of scientific institutions in China's Wuhan to find out whether they could have been the source of the coronavirus infection. Pentagon chief Mark Esper said international inspectors could be sent to Chinese laboratories in the future. Earlier, media reports claimed that the deadly virus could have originated from experiments, carried out by Chinese scientists. Washington has jumped on the bandwagon, seeking to blame Beijing for the pandemic, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley explained that there was intelligence data about what happened in Wuhan in December 2019. The first evaluations suggested that the contamination was the result of a natural transmission of the pathogen from an animal to a human body. Later, some media outlets claimed that the virus leaked from the Wuhan laboratory, although there is no sufficient evidence to draw this conclusion.

"Before the epidemic started, the West had discussed the issue of whether China could have any bacteriological or chemical weapons. US publications mentioned that China did not have programs for developing these weapons. Meanwhile, there is a major research center of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Wuhan, which deals with virology and has modern equipment," Senior Research Fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for Far Eastern Studies Vasily Kashin told the newspaper.

According to the expert, there are many theories on how this coronavirus had originated. "Nothing can be ruled out. But there is no trust in the Americans’ statements. They have done a terrible job in combating the pandemic and are trying to shift the blame to China. We should not forget that US special services had spread obvious lies several times. The most famous example is their claim about the weapons of mass destruction in Iraq," the expert highlighted.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Russia, US to restart arms control talks and OPEC+ deal impotent on prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 15
Read more
Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better
Russian military medics may become involved in the fight against the novel coronavirus on the territory of Russia, the Russian president informed
Read more
Russian military doctors cure seven Italians from coronavirus in Bergamo
In addition to that, by Monday the Russian specialists disinfected 52 medical and recovery facilities in Italy
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia surpass 21,100
Over the past 24 hours, 2,774 new cases have been recorded
Read more
Pavlov reflex: Top diplomat blasts criticism of Russian foreign coronavirus aid
The foreign minister underscored that the role and the capabilities of states and multilateral structures in deflection of global threats should be reviewed after the pandemic is over
Read more
Over 10 large-scale drills to take place in Russia and overseas military bases in April
During the final check for the winter training period, the units and formations of Russia’s Central Military District will practice relocating and deploying mobile components of the command and control system
Read more
Lavrov castigates attempts to make China pay reparations for COVID-19 damages
According to the top diplomat, China does not focus solely on domestic developments but has been making every effort to help other countries and share its experience in combating the coronavirus
Read more
Another heavily upgraded Il-76 military transport plane enters trials in Russia
The plane is currently undergoing ground tests
Read more
US authorities taking effort to ensure return of Russian schoolchildren — embassy
As of April 6, 51 Russian high school students remain in the United States through programs facilitated by private-sector sponsors
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz-2.1a rocket with manned spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur spaceport
This is the first manned space launch this year
Read more
North Korea fires short-range cruise missiles into Sea of Japan — media
According to the South Korean military, the missiles flew about 150 kilometers
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US accusations against WHO as politically motivated
According to the envoy, Washington’s claims "look especially hypocritical" because the Americans "have a big say in the work" of this organization as being widely represented in all of its structures, including top ones
Read more
Putin blames recklessness for increase in coronavirus cases in certain Russian regions
At the meeting focused on the epidemiological situation in Russia, the president demanded that specialists on the ground, heads of Russian regions, doctors and heads of enterprises heed all instructions of sanitary doctors
Read more
Pneumococcal vaccine may protect against coronavirus, says expert
The President of the Russian Respiratory Society added that the coronavirus should "fade away" in mid-June
Read more
Ukrainian opposition urges probe into US biolaboratories in Ukraine
As an example, Opposition Platform members mentioned the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine - an international organization funded by the US authorities whose employees enjoy diplomatic immunity
Read more
First batch of upgraded T-90M ‘Proryv’ tanks delivered to Russian troops
It has received a principally new turret and a more powerful engine
Read more
China publishes coronavirus patients autopsy results, says infection sources determined
The report notes that the coronavirus was found in the human excretory system
Read more
Russian diplomat slams Washington’s decision to suspend WHO funding
On Tuesday, Donald Trump halted funding to the World Health Organization while the review into the organization's handling of the pandemic is underway
Read more
Global actors may use coronavirus to reshape world without war — Belarus’ president
Lukashenko recalled the UN proposal to print 10% of global GDP worth of money to fight the economic ramifications of the coronavirus
Read more
Russia presents demarche to Washington over taking its children to US without notification
The US Department of State earlier informed the Russian Foreign Ministry that it was rolling back its student exchange program in the US in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Russian foreign ministry warns parents against sending their children to study in US
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke in an interview with the Kommersant daily
Read more
US suspends its contributions to World Health Organization — Trump
The United States has chosen the wrong moment to suspend its contributions to the budget of the World Health Organization (WHO), UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said
Read more
Sierra Leone asks Russia for coronavirus aid
By this point, 10 coronavirus cases are registered in Sierra Leone, nine of them imported, while in one case, a medic contracted the disease from a patient
Read more
Gazprom Neft, Shell close JV development deal
Read more
Putin lacks real-life communication - Kremlin
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also noted that Russian President works more intensively
Read more
Advanced nuclear-powered sub Knyaz Vladimir to be delivered to Russian Navy by late June
Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu confirmed at the ministry’s conference call on March 3 that the delivery of the Knyaz Vladimir was planned for this year
Read more
Russian parliament approves law on moving end of WWII date to September 3
The Soviet Union used to mark September 3 as the day of victory over Japan, which became decisive in World War II history
Read more
Russian-built bridge across Euphrates lets farmers deliver produce to Deir ez-Zor
Locals recall that before the war there were twelve bridges across the Euphrates here, which got all destroyed by US bombardments
Read more
Press review: Russia, US to restart arms control talks and OPEC+ deal impotent on prices
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, April 15
Read more
Chinese scientists discover different COVID-19 effect on various primate species
They have concluded that the most suitable for experiments are the rhesus macaques as displaying strongest symptoms
Read more
China provides Russia with over 20 tonnes of supplies for combating coronavirus
The humanitarian aid was donated by the Heilongjiang Province
Read more
Press review: Putin’s take on COVID-19 scenarios and Gazprom Neft’s praise for new oil cut
Top stores in the Russian press on Tuesday, April 14
Read more
Russian Navy latest frigate arrives in Baltic Sea for final state trials
The Baltic Fleet’s ships, support vessels and naval aviation will provide support during the state trials, according to the Fleet’s press office
Read more
Hermitage cats among most popular felines on Russian social networks
The list features a domestic cat from Wuhan that spent 40 days on its own, successfully finding food, drinking water from the fish tank and eating the fish, as well as giving birth in isolation
Read more
Turkey ready to purchase Patriots, other similar systems from NATO allies — top diplomat
He assured that "Turkey will never put the integrity of the NATO defense system at risk"
Read more
Coronavirus cases in Russia rise by 3,388 over past day
The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 24,490
Read more
Russian parliament approves bill on dual citizenship for foreigners
The second reading of the bill will be considered on April 17
Read more
Press review: Russia embarks on biggest oil cut yet and Iran offers US coronavirus aid
Top stores in the Russian press on Monday, April 13
Read more
Putin says extraordinary measures required to halt spread of coronavirus
To date, a total of 21,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
WHO does not recommend to use BCG vaccine against COVID
Two clinical trials addressing this question are underway and WHO will evaluate the evidence when it is available
Read more
Crown fires spotted near Chernobyl’s defunct nuclear plant
The blaze was raging in the Rossokha village and near the Krivaya Gora village on the left bank of the Pripyat River
Read more
13 patients die of coronavirus in Moscow
One of those dead had received treatment in a private clinic
Read more
Russia conducts over 1.5 mln coronavirus tests, ranked second in the world
To date, a total of 24,490 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia
Read more
Russian, Egyptian top diplomats discuss situation in Syria, Libya
The ministers also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation
Read more
French President Macron hopes Putin will join global ceasefire initiative
Earlier the French president received the support of Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Read more
China appreciates Russian diplomat’s backlash over demands to reimburse pandemic losses
On April 14, the Russian foreign minister lambasted the demands coming from the West that China is to compensate for the losses endured due to the coronavirus pandemic
Read more
Surrendering militants say US plotting sabotage attacks in Syria — Russian military
Chief of the Russian reconciliation center Oleg Zhuravlev said that 27 surrendered militants are currently held by the Syrian government forces in Palmyra
Read more
Putin: Small, medium companies will receive gratuitous aid of $162 per employee
The head of state stressed that the only prerequisite for companies to receive the assistance is to preserve not less than 90% of the staff as of April 1
Read more
Over 650 people on board Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier test positive for COVID-19
The Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier arrived in the port of Toulon on the Mediterranean Sea on April 12 because many crewmembers started presenting with novel coronavirus symptoms
Read more
Russia open for talks with US on hypersonic weapons — top diplomat
The discussion should cover the plans of deploying weapons in outer space, strategic conventional armaments, the future of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty and other issues, the Russian foreign minister said
Read more
Russia not to ask the EU to withdraw sanctions amid the pandemic, Lavrov says
But if the EU withdraws its decisions made in 2014, Russian will be ready to reciprocate, Lavrov said
Read more