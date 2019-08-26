{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Press review: Moscow reacts to new US missile test and G7 debates Russia’s likely return

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, August 26
© Scott Howe/U.S. Defense Department via AP

 

Izvestia: Moscow plans response to US missile threat

Russia should carefully monitor the actions of the United States, as well as the deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in other regions of the world. That being said, Moscow will provide a tit-for-tat response to all challenges and threats, should US missiles, their launchers and the like appear in Europe, Russia’s Federation Council told Izvesita. On August 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with permanent members of the Security Council to discuss the risks associated with the Tomahawk cruise missile tests conducted by the Pentagon. The Russian leader instructed the Ministry of Defense and other associated departments to take comprehensive measures to prepare for a tit-for-tat response.

Russia previously had information that the United States had been engaged in the creation of weapons prohibited by the INF Treaty for a long time. Moscow has repeatedly pointed out that the deployment of such ground launchers, in particular on the missile defense base in Romania, and their forthcoming deployment in Poland was a direct and flagrant violation of the INF, Izvestia wrote.

Read also
Putin hands down orders to work on symmetric response to US new cruise missile’s test

At the moment, it is necessary to carefully monitor where the US will deploy its medium-and shorter-range missiles, First Deputy Head of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov to Izvestia. According to him, there is no doubt that after breaching the treaty, the US would release and deploy this type of weapon. Moreover, their appearance in Asia poses an immediate risk to Russia's security, he stressed.

"I do not think that the Europeans will lose their heads and allow the deployment of missiles on their territory. However, if this happens, we will have a tit-for-tat answer. They will immediately become targets of a possible retaliatory strike. Our missiles will be aimed at those places where US weapons will be stationed. Therefore, we hope common sense will prevail," the senator told Izvestia.

An extremely dangerous situation is now unfolding in the international arena, President of the American University in Moscow Eduard Lozansky told the newspaper. According to him, there is a real threat of a New START disruption, since US National Security Advisor John Bolton insists on it.

"Unfortunately, US President Donald Trump's words at the moment do not match his deeds. For example, he states that it is in Washington’s interests to normalize relations with Moscow, and to return Russia to the G8, but there are no actions," the expert said.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: G7 hashes over bringing Russia back into the club

As the three-day G7 summit comes to a close, the leaders of the United States, Canada, the UK, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan have been focusing on the global economy, trade, security, and taxing the tech giants. The summit’s main subject was overcoming inequality. Due to the deep contradictions among its participants, the final document is unlikely to be adopted, Nezavisimaya Gazeta wrote. Meanwhile, President of the United States Donald Trump said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would be invited to the next G7 summit, which will be held in 2020 in the United States. According to the newspaper, it only added to the growing list of disagreements between the G7 members.

Read also
Kremlin hopes for common sense of G7 nations in resuming relations with Russia

Trump also confirmed media reports that the group’s leaders were discussing the possible return of Russia to the elite club. Nevertheless, the US president said that he did not know whether Russia would eventually return to the group. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov answered the American president, even though it was through the media, saying that if an invitation to attend the next G7 summit is given to Russia, it will be considered. Along with the topics of Russia, Iran and climate change, the G7 still is in disagreement on a variety of issues, the newspaper wrote. Given these deep divisions, any consensus between them seems unlikely.

"In previous years, laying the groundwork for the final document also raised too many questions," Chairman of the Valdai Foundation Board, Professor of the Higher School of Economics Andrey Bystritsky told the newspaper. "Macron understands that the situation in the G7 is quite complicated, it requires serious efforts so that the framework itself does not fall apart," he noted. "The main topic was overcoming inequality. The topic is philosophical, and it is not very clear how and who wants to overcome inequality. Finding common ground is much more important," the expert told the newspaper.

 

Izvestia: Russia to develop Northern Sea Route without Norway

Oslo doubts the economic feasibility of the Northern Sea Route and plans to check its compliance with environmental standards, Norway’s top diplomat Ine Marie Eriksen Soreide told Izvestia. The foreign minister noted that she has no idea how Russia would be able to ensure the safety of shipping in Arctic waters along the entire route. Meanwhile, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told Izvestia that Moscow does not plan to use the route together with Norway, since the route is considered to be Russia’s national transport artery. At the same time, Moscow is open to dialogue with all global partners along the Northern Sea Route.

According to Norway’s top diplomat, so far, the route operates within the framework of existing agreements. That is, it passes outside Norwegian economic waters. However, it requires an examination for compliance with environmental standards for Arctic ship routes. What’s more, she sees serious problems everywhere from search and rescue operations and inadequate infrastructure along the entire route to an extremely harsh climate. This greatly complicates work on making this route profitable and commercially successful, as many would like, the diplomat added.

At the same time, the Russian Embassy in Oslo told Izvestia that the Norwegian side is currently not involved in the development of the Northern Sea Route, and this issue remains Russia’s policy and does not concern the Nordic nation. "Norway, as far as one can judge, is eyeing opportunities that will gradually open up as the route is set up, but at the same time remains an outside observer," Senior Adviser at the Embassy Vladimir Isupov told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarus ready only for economic integration with Russia

A draft updated program of action to implement the Union Treaty between Russia and Belarus has already been drawn up, according to Prime Minister of Belarus Sergey Rumas. According to the PM, there are no political topics in the program and it concerns only economic cooperation, so its implementation does not threaten the sovereignty of the country. According to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, its main theme is "two countries - one market".

Read also
Draft program of integration with Russia to be submitted to Belarusian president on Aug 27

Earlier experts were were raising alarm bells about the document. Thus, Belarusian opposition deputy Anna Kanopatskaya started collecting signatures for a petition to denounce the treaty on the Union State because its would threaten the country's sovereignty. Rumas believes that such worries arose because the course of negotiations was not disclosed. "The program is aimed at implementing purely economic provisions and provides mechanisms under which a single market will function in both countries," the PM said. The business entities of both countries will have to work along the same conditions.

Moscow probably has a slightly different view on these issues, the newspaper wrote. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko alludes from time to time to Russia's desire to see Belarus as a part of it. Experts interviewed by Nezavisimaya Gazeta argue that this is impossible. Experts do not risk predicting the outcome of this discussion. However, it was suggested that Russia at this stage could abandon political demands and agree to economic integration, until better times, the newspaper wrote.

 

Kommersant: Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry prepares for new wave of sanctions

Prior to the Skripal-focused sanctions, Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, asked automakers to assess the potential risks of interrupted imports of components and equipment to Russia, Kommersant wrote. The request was sent not only to Russian automobile producers, but also to foreign companies with production facilities in Russia. Kommersant sources in the industry see genuine consequences from the sanctions on the Russian auto industry but they are minimal, with the exception of a narrow segment of special vehicles. Meanwhile, the ministry, in their opinion, is trying to create a list of critical components for the import substitution program.

Read also
US sanctions won’t harm Russian economy more than trade wars, experts say

According to Kommersant, in order to assess the impact of any new sanctions against the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Industry and Trade asked the automakers to provide information on the risks and possible consequences of restrictions on export-import relations with foreign partners by August 30. Most of Kommersant’s sources believe that this is the ministry’s response to a government order to analyze the effect of the sanctions.

Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak’s office confirmed to Kommersant that such instructions exist, but held back from going into the details. However, two sources told the newspaper that the instructions were issued long ago, yet this time the ministry was not a part of it.

Kommersant’s sources in foreign companies said that they did not see a real threat of imports to Russia being hampered. Sources told Kommersant they generally do not expect any significant effect on the industry from the Skripal-associated sanctions. According to one of them, risks could theoretically arise for companies that produce special vehicles, for example, UAZ. At the same time, another source told Kommersant that the sanctions on components could affect UAZ only as part of automatic transmission imports.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

