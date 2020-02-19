Denis Manturov invited representatives of German business community to SPIEF and EEF 2020

Moscow, February 19. On 18 February 2020, the interregional conference on strategic cooperation between Germany and Russia took place in the House of German Economy in Berlin. The topic of the conference organized by the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce together with the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) was ‘Innovations as the Driver of Economic Growth’. This event brought in over 500 representatives of the business communities, economists and experts from both countries. Participants discussed the outlooks for Russian and German economic policies, as well as ways to improve investment climate in Russia.

Participants of the conference included: Germany’s Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Peter Altmaier; Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov; CEO of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) Martin Wansleben; Presidential Economic Aide Maxim Oreshkin; Chairman of the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Mattias Schepp; CEO of the Russian Export Center Veronika Nikishina; Chairman of the Board of Skolkovo Foundation Viktor Vekselberg; President of Siemens in Russia Alexander Liberov, and others.

In his welcome address, Russia’s Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov invited the attendees to join Russia’s key discussion platforms – the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on 3–6 June 2020 and the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on 2–5 September 2020.

CEO and Chairman of the Roscongress Foundation Alexander Stuglev had a business meeting with Michael Harms who heads the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations, a regional partner of the Roscongress Foundation. They focused on participation formats available for Germany’s delegation at the upcoming SPIEF and REW 2020, as well as suggestions and ideas for business programme events. Meeting participants put a special emphasis on science and innovation, as Germany is among the world’s leaders in technology and innovative development. Being Roscongress’s regional partner, the Committee is offered to consider the Foundation’s special project titled ‘Innovation Space’.

"The Roscongress Foundation aims at comprehensive cooperation with our German counterparts. This is why the support we get from our reliable partners – the Russian-German Chamber of Commerce and Mangold Consulting Group – becomes especially important. The Roscongress Foundation and our experts are open for the suggestions or new initiatives the German business community might have for the business programme of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and other events of the Foundation, as well as regarding business missions and other activities during our events", - noted Alexander Stuglev.

On top of preparing SPIEF programme, participants discussed the outlooks for the cooperation between the German Committee on Eastern European Economic Relations and the Roscongress Foundation in Germany. Following the meeting, Alexander Stuglev invited German delegations of entrepreneurs and relevant organizations to take part in the business, sporting and cultural programmes of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

