Nearly 14,000 Russians abroad have already voted early — Election Commission chairwoman

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Nearly 14,000 Russians living abroad have already cast their ballots early in elections to the State Duma (Russia’s parliament – TASS), Russian Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova said.

Despite numerous challenges, Russia has enabled citizens living abroad to take part in early voting, she said. Nearly 14,000 people have already taken advantage of the opportunity.

"Have you ever seen citizens of Western countries being able to vote in our country? No. Russia is still giving its citizens abroad the opportunity to vote early, despite all the difficulties. We had to close our consulate in Bonn, and now they have shut down our diplomatic mission. Yet our diplomats and colleagues in Germany and other unfriendly countries are still ensuring that our citizens can vote, despite all the challenges, provocations and so on," Pamfilova stressed.