Witkoff, Kushner conclude meeting with Putin, leave the Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and American negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner has concluded, a TASS correspondent reports.

Witkoff and Kushner's motorcade left the Kremlin. It was previously reported that the meeting was held in the Red Drawing Room. Located in the Grand Kremlin Palace, it is traditionally considered a luxurious but less formal reception venue than the Green Drawing Room, which is used for protocol bilateral meetings with leaders of countries arriving in Moscow on official or state visits.

It was Putin's eighth meeting with Witkoff. Kushner participated in discussions on the Ukrainian peace process for a third time.