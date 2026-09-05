Witkoff conveys Trump's best wishes to Putin

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. US Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff has conveyed US President Donald Trump's best wishes to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He made this statement at the beginning of his meeting with Putin in the Kremlin.

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff has thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for halting airstrikes for three days to allow for talks.

Specifically, he said he was grateful to Russia and its president for agreeing to a ceasefire for these three days, with the understanding that no strikes will be launched against either Kiev or Moscow, so that they could feel safe to arrive here during these three days, Witkoff told Putin at a meeting in the Kremlin.