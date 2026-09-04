Moscow burned no bridges in relations with Germany — Russia’s envoy to Berlin

BONN /Germany/, September 4. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechaev stated that Russia "did not burn bridges" in relations with Germany and hopes the republic's political establishment comes to its senses.

"Relations are currently at the freezing point," he said. Nechaev noted that previous generations invested in historical reconciliation, and that the sacrifices of 700,000 Soviet soldiers buried in Germany must not be forgotten. "We found the strength to extend a hand of cooperation and partnership to the Germans," he added.

"We hope that common sense will still find its way, including in the German political establishment," the ambassador concluded.

On September 1, Germany accused Russia of involvement in the Leipzig drone incident and announced countermeasures, including closing the Russian Consulate General in Bonn and tightening entry controls. Nechaev rejected the accusations as unsubstantiated and absurd. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Germany's steps a "crude mistake.".