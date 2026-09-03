EU rapidly losing its advantages, many countries may review accession plans soon — Lavrov

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. The European Union is losing its competitive advantages as a result of its short-sighted approaches, and countries like Serbia and Armenia may lose the desire to join it "very soon," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"In terms of economy, the European Union is losing its competitive advantages because of many reasons, including its short-sightedness, if not outright stupidity," he said. "Yet, by inertia, some countries - our Serbian friends, our European friends - continue to express their desire to join the EU. I’m sure they will lose this desire very soon."

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.