Putin begins meeting with Indonesian counterpart

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a working breakfast with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

The Russian side is represented by First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev, Deputy Prime Minister and plenipotentiary envoy in the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Presidential Press-Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Presidential administration deputy head Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Defense Minister Vasily Osmakov, Roscosmos head Dmitry Bakanov, Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin and businessman Oleg Deripaska.

This marks Subianto’s second visit to Russia this year and the sixth official contact of the two leaders. Previously, the two leaders met in Moscow in April.

After the meeting, the presidents of Russia and Indonesia will address the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). The EEF’s flagship event will also be attended by Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral, Myanmar Vice President Nyo Saw, and Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.