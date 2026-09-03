New sanctions against Russia to further hurt EU itself — Grushko

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. A new package of sanctions against Russia will add nothing new but will have an even more negative impact on the European Union itself, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has said she plans to present EU countries with the "most extensive" package of sanctions against Russia this fall.

"We see no limits to this hostile policy of the European Union. These sanctions will add nothing and essentially change nothing in the current state of affairs. But they will have an even more negative impact on the European Union's economic, political and domestic situation," he said in response to a TASS question.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.