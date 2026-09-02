Kiev troops shell DPR 28 times in past day, four killed

DONETSK, September 3. /TASS/. The armed forces of Ukraine attacked cities and towns of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 28 times in the past day, killing four civilians and wounding five, the DPR department for documenting Ukraine’s war crimes said.

"A total of 28 shelling attacks by Ukrainian armed groups were registered over the past day," the authority said in its daily bulletin. "Four civilians were reported to have been killed an five wounded. In all, 30 munitions of various types were fired."

Five civil infrastructure sites, multiple cars and trucks, a bus and special vehicles were damaged as a result of these attacks.