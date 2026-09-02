Russian senior diplomat discusses Arctic, NATO’s preps for military conflict with Moscow

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. NATO countries are gearing up for a military conflict with Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

He also pointed out that the West had declared the Arctic a zone of geopolitical competition and is determined to secure military superiority there.

TASS has compiled the key statements made by the senior Russian diplomat.

Black Sea proposals

The Kiev regime seeks a stop-gap solution on a Black Sea ceasefire to gain a respite, but this will not work: "Stop-gap solutions are not going to work as the [Kiev] regime will only take advantage of them to have a respite and regroup its forces."

NATO’s preparations for conflict with Russia

The North Atlantic Alliance’s countries are making preparations for a military conflict with Russia: "They are really moving toward military confrontation with Russia. It’s not so much about rhetoric but, if we use professional terms and look at everything they say and do, it’s about preparations for war with Russia."

Under any scenario involving NATO countries, Russia will reliably ensure the security of its borders: "We have all the necessary means to reliably protect our interests and ensure our combat capacity and border security under any scenario."

Possible resumption of grain deal

The terms of the grain deal concerning access for Russian products to international markets were never fulfilled: "An essential part of it [the deal] was not implemented. Nothing was done to ensure market access for Russian grain and Russian fertilizers or to make payments possible. Everything was swept under the rug, so the deal was officially dead."

However, the West still has not changed its stance on sanctions: "Have you seen any changes in the West’s position on sanctions? I personally haven’t."

Arctic situation

The West has unleashed a hybrid war against Russia in the North but will never be able to achieve military superiority: "I would certainly like to point out that as for objective and very constructive cooperation, the West will seek to create barriers. A hybrid war has been unleashed against our country and as far as the North goes, it’s not only about military confrontation but also the desire to ensure and achieve military superiority, which they will never be able to do for numerous reasons, as well as to use various other means."

The West has declared the Arctic a zone of geopolitical competition and is seeking to gain military superiority there: "Today we can see clearly that Western countries have declared the Arctic region a zone of geopolitical competition. Until recently, for some reason, they did not make any announcements about this, but now they have suddenly decided that it’s a zone of geopolitical competition and that in order to be competitive in the higher latitudes, the West needs to achieve military superiority."

Baltic Sea situation

NATO’s activities in recent years have turned the Baltic Sea, once a calm region, into an area of military confrontation: "The situation in the Baltic region and the Baltic Sea is telling, as activities by the West, NATO, the European Union and the United States have in a few years turned this calm region, where there was no military agenda at all, into an actual zone of not just military competition but also military confrontation, where the risk of unexpected military incidents is extremely high, and tensions have a tendency to escalate, particularly spiraling out of control."

Germany’s policies

Moscow will respond to Germany’s move to shut down the Russian consulate in Bonn: "We will respond in a way we see fit and when we are ready. I think it won’t take long but will happen very soon."

Germany has opted "for a path of escalation that excludes nothing on the diplomatic track."

Northern Sea Route

The scale of container traffic along the Northern Sea Route is set to grow in geometric, rather than arithmetic, progression: "This year marks an important milestone as major container traffic was launched between Asia and Europe. It’s perfectly clear that the scale of traffic will grow not in arithmetic but in geometric progression."