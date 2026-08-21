MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. If Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk truly supports acts of terrorist sabotage against Europe’s energy infrastructure, such as the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines, then this is astonishing, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"If Mr. Tusk advocates for and supports such acts of terrorist sabotage, it can only evoke astonishment and incomprehension," he noted.

Earlier, Tusk stated that Germany should not prosecute those responsible for sabotaging the Nord Stream pipelines. He noted the blame should fall on those who built the pipeline, not those who sabotaged it.

On September 26, 2022, unprecedented damage was recorded on three branches of the Nord Stream pipeline and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which had not yet been put into operation. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal investigation into an act of international terrorism. Later, the German Public Prosecutor General’s Office reported the arrest in Croatia of a Ukrainian national who is suspected of participating in the sabotage of the gas pipelines.