Putin suggests considering establishment of Russia-Brunei intergovernmental commission

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested considering establishment of a bilateral commission between the countries at the meeting with Sultan of the State of Brunei Darussalam Hassanal Bolkiah on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN summit.

"We can think of establishing the bilateral intergovernmental commission, which would make it possible to carry out the systemic work on development of fuel and energy and other cooperation," the Russian president said.

Russia rates high the balanced position of Brunei in international affairs, including difficult situation, Putin added.