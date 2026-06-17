Kiev regime targets children — Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has condemned the Kiev regime’s latest attack on Russian soil, stating to TASS that it is preying on civilians, particularly children. Her remarks come in response to the Ukrainian armed forces’ attack on a bus carrying children in the Bryansk Region.

"This is yet another terrorist act by the Kiev regime, which targets civilians, especially children," Zakharova emphasized.

On June 17, Ukrainian forces deployed a fixed-wing UAV to strike a bus, which was transporting a Belarusian youth football team in the Bryansk Region. Tragically, a woman accompanying the players was killed in the attack. According to the latest reports, seven individuals, including five children, were injured and have been hospitalized. The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal probe into the incident.