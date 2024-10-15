Russia not isolated, Kremlin spokesman says

MOSCOW, October 15. /TASS/. Russia is no castaway, with many partners around the world, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Commenting on reporters’ request to comment on the fact that the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan will be attended by more than 20 heads of state despite Western claims about Russia’s alleged isolation, the spokesman said: "Russia is not isolated. In the modern world it is difficult to isolate any country, especially a state like Russia."

According to him, Russia, like many of its strategic partners, establishes relations on the basis of international law, not "rules imposed by individual countries, in particular the US, in order to satisfy their interests."

"These relations are based on mutual respect, taking into account mutual concerns and cooperation," the spokesman said. "Most countries are all for this kind of approach. That is why international dialogue continues. And Russia remains an integral part of this international dialogue," he emphasized.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, within the framework of such a dialogue no one tries to grandstand and tell anyone else what to do. "This is what most countries want," Peskov concluded.