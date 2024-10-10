Indonesia’s cooperation with BRICS to enhance organization’s prestige — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Indonesia’s cooperation with the BRICS association would enhance the organization’s prestige but it is up to the country’s leadership to make a decision, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told a briefing on Thursday.

"Let me say it directly that we have our own priorities and considerations as to who could be invited to this category of a partner state, in the first place," Ushakov said.

"In a broader sense, I would say that the BRICS prestige would be enhanced, if such a country as Indonesia took some place in our cooperation," the Kremlin aide said.

Indonesia is a large country in terms of its territory and population and is also a leading Muslim state, he emphasized.

"In this regard, however, a final decision depends on that country’s leadership," Ushakov said.

Moscow also deems it logical to examine BRICS accession bids from CIS member states, he added.

"Of course, bids from those CIS countries that are interested in cooperation with BRICS. We have our own priorities and I have simply outlined some of them for you," Ushakov said.