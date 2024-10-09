Russia grateful to Lukashenko for developing ties between two countries — Putin

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko being honored with Russia's highest state award is a sign of appreciation for his contribution to developing the two countries' strategic partnership relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Awarding you the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called reflects Russia's gratitude for your outstanding contribution to the development of the Russian-Belarusian alliance and strategic partnership," the Russian head of state told his Belarusian counterpart at the award ceremony in the Kremlin.

According to Putin, relations between Moscow and Minsk "are based on the inviolable principles of friendship and good-neighborliness, mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests, and, of course, common history, common moral and spiritual values, strong family and kinship ties between many Russians and Belarusians." "It is on this solid basis, on this solid foundation that Russia and Belarus are building the Union State," Putin emphasized.

The ceremony was held in the Grand Kremlin Palace in the Andreyevsky Hall, named after the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle. "This oldest order of Russia was established more than three centuries ago by Peter the Great in honor of St. Andrew the First-Called, a Christian saint and ascetic, apostle and martyr, patron of the Russian land and the Orthodox Church, especially revered in both our countries," the Russian president recalled.

He also pointed to the fact that according to the statute of the Order, it is awarded "both to prominent Russian statesmen and foreign leaders for exceptional merits in strengthening relations" with Russia. "And you, dear Alexander Grigorievich, are certainly worthy of this highest award," the Russian head of state emphasized.