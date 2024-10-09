Security Council’s lack of decisions on Middle East harms UN authority — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The UN Security Council remains unable to agree on concrete measures to stop the bloodshed in the Middle East, undermining the prestige of the world body and increasing the risk of a major regional war, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated at a press conference following the conclusion of the UN General Assembly’s 79th session.

"The fact that the UN Security Council has been unable to take steps and measures to end the ongoing bloodshed and stop the violence, due to the US position, is very regrettable and undermines the prestige of today’s UN," Sergey Vershinin said. "We are essentially teetering on the brink of transitioning into a large-scale regional war, as everyone is aware of the countries and forces involved in the Middle East conflict now," he added.

The deputy foreign minister attributed the absence of the UN Security Council decision on a ceasefire, particularly in the Gaza Strip, as well as the release of hostages and the transition to a reliable political settlement in the Middle East, to the unconstructive stance of the US. "We have no Security Council resolution because the Americans blocked it, using their veto power about five times under various circumstances," he explained. "Instead, we received vague explanations about a plan from [US President Joe] Biden, which no one fully understands and which has not been implemented," the official added.

Russia initially called for and sought to stop the escalation of the Middle East conflict, which has now turned into a new tragedy, Vershinin recalled. "In this regard, our position has always been crystal clear," he emphasized. "It is consistent: we need a ceasefire, we need to ensure the security of all states in the region, including Israel, and we need the realization of the Palestinians' right to self-determination and to establish their independent state, as outlined in numerous UN resolutions," he concluded.