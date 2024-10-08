Kremlin aide says no sessions on Ukraine planned during BRICS summit in Kazan

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. There will be no sessions on Ukraine on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"No," he said in response to a corresponding question.

According to Ushakov, there will be no events in the "Friends of Peace" format either. China, Brazil and other countries of the Global South intend to create a platform with such a name, which they plan to contribute to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis. "Nothing of this kind has been formalized within the BRICS framework," the Kremlin aide emphasized.