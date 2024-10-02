Russia sees consistent trend in US efforts to militarize Asia-Pacific — diplomat

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Moscow sees a steady trend in Washington's efforts to continue militarization of Asia-Pacific, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"We see ever more tendencies and note the consistent nature of Washington's policy toward militarization of Asia-Pacific with the support of regional and European allies," she said at a news conference.

"Active work is being done to synch up the actions of the key American <...> military-political alliances: US-Japan, US-Japan-Republic of Korea, US-Japan-Australia, the AUKUS alliance - which is the US, the UK and Australia, with a nuclear component - the trio of the US, Japan and the Philippines, as well as the Indo-Pacific Quartet of Japan, the Republic of Korea, Australia and New Zealand," she continued. "A special place in the US system of so-called extended deterrence is given to the US-Japan-Australia-India quadrangle, the so-called QUAD."

Zakharova noted that the foundation of this organization includes a military component.

"We are talking about regular military exercises and two-way agreements between the participating countries, which are designed to ensure the implementation of elements of military, military-technical and military-political cooperation," the diplomat said.