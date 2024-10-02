Moscow to host meetings on Afghanistan with participation of Taliban on October 4 — MFA

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The next meeting of Moscow's consultations on Afghanistan will be held on October 4 and will be attended by Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister in the interim government of the Taliban (banned in Russia), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"On October 4, the sixth regular meeting within the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, at the level of senior officials' special missions, will be held in Moscow," the diplomat said. She noted that the foreign minister of the interim Taliban government has been invited as the chief guest and will lead the national delegation to the Russian capital, Zakharova added.

According to the diplomat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will meet with his Afghan counterpart within these consultations to discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Kabul.