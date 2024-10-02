Kremlin suggests possibility of restrictions on flights to Middle East

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia recognizes temporary restrictions on flights to the countries of the Middle East, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about possible limitations on delegations' trips to the region amid the ongoing escalation.

"I don't know the [travel] schedule, as it may be determined by different agencies. However, many airlines are currently avoiding flights, and Iran's airspace is closed," Peskov said. "So, temporary restrictions may be implemented," he added.

On the evening of October 1, Iran launched ballistic missile strikes against Israel. A government plane carrying a Russian delegation, led by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko, was en route to Doha at the time, flying near Iran's borders. Chernyshenko told reporters that Iran offered a safe overflight route near Oman, but the plane lacked sufficient fuel for the detour. As a result, the crew decided to land in Mineralnye Vody for refueling and then proceeded to Moscow.

Chernyshenko was on his way to Qatar to participate in the third summit of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), scheduled for October 2-3. He explained that the decision to return was made for security reasons to avoid putting the delegation at risk.