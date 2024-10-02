Russia calls for restraint in Middle East, condemns attacks on civilians — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Russia calls on all parties to the conflict in the Middle East to exercise restraint and condemns actions that lead to the death of civilians, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

On the evening of October 1, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, the elite unit of Iran's armed forces) launched a massive ballistic and hypersonic missile attack against Israel in retaliation for the deaths of top leaders of the Hamas, Hezbollah and IRGC groups.

"The situation is developing according to the most alarming scenario. We call on all sides to exercise restraint against the backdrop of events unfolding in the region," the spokesman said.

"Of course, we condemn all actions that lead to the death of civilians," Peskov emphasized.

Commenting on the extent of Washington's involvement in the Middle East conflict, the spokesman said: "The US supports Israel unconditionally. This is well known: arms supplies, financial aid, military and technical support."