Russia deeply concerned about ruinous escalation of tensions in Middle East — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. As the geography of hostilities in the Middle East expands, Russia remains deeply concerned over the ruinous escalation of tensions in the entire region, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"You and I can see that the geography of hostilities is expanding. This leads to further destabilization of the region and higher tensions. These tensions are extremely destructive for the entire region and for the space adjacent to it. We remain deeply concerned," the Kremlin spokesman said, commenting on Israel's ground operation in Lebanon and air strikes on Damascus.

Earlier, the Syrian Defense Ministry said that Israel had attacked Damascus using warplanes and drones, killing three civilians and wounding nine others.

On September 23, Israel launched Operation Northern Arrows against forces of Lebanon's Hezbollah movement to conduct massive airstrikes against the movement's military facilities. One of the strikes killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrullah in Beirut on September 27. The Shiite movement confirmed his death and vowed to continue the confrontation with Israel. On Tuesday night, the Israeli army said it was conducting a limited ground operation in southern Lebanon.