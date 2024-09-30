Kremlin spokesman considers growth of Russian-Iranian trade predictable

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Iran is on the rise as both countries are interested in expansion of relations, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Our trade and economic relations with Iran are developing in all areas, in trade obviously as well, with mutual trade volumes on the rise," he said, adding that "this is an ordinary process between two states that are interested in bilateral relations."

Peskov’s comment followed reports that after a wave of wireless communications device explosions in Lebanon Iran allegedly boosted purchases in Russia and China. The spokesman doubted the reliability of sources: "I doubt that. I don’t know how reliable those sources are."