Russia plays stabilizing role in global energy market — Putin

MOSCOW, September. 26 /TASS/. Russia remains a reliable supplier of energy resources to the global market and plays a stabilizing role in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the Russian Energy Week.

"Russia fulfils its obligations to supply energy resources to the global market, plays a stabilizing role in it and participates in such authoritative formats as OPEC+ and the Forum of Gas Exporting Countries," he said.

Putin also noted that friendly countries account for over 90% of Russia's energy exports. "Earlier the share of the Asia-Pacific region in our energy exports was about 39%, by the end of last year it had grown 1.5-fold and already exceeded 60%. In general, friendly countries account for more than 90% of Russia's energy exports, while their physical volume, with the exception of natural gas, which is also understandable for experts, has remained practically at the 2021 level," Putin said.

Putin noted that the Russian fuel and energy complex is a modern, dynamic industry. He added that the local fuel and energy complex successfully responds to current, including global, challenges, strengthens the country's raw material, technological and industrial sovereignty, and maintains and develops relations with responsible foreign partners.

The President believes that the long-term strategic challenges facing Russia's energy sector will be solved. "This means that our energy companies, their employees - the entire industry - will have stable, reliable work for many years to come. They will make their own significant, tangible contribution to achieving Russia's national development goals and improving the quality of life of our people. They will continue to help balance global energy markets in the interests of sustainable global development," Putin concluded.