Russia reserves right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression — Putin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against itself and Belarus, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a session of the Security Council's permanent meeting on nuclear deterrence.

"We reserve the right to use nuclear weapons in case of aggression against Russia and Belarus as a member of the Union State," Putin said, emphasizing that the right to use nuclear weapons can emerge "among other things, if by using conventional weapons, the enemy causes a critical threat" to Russia’s sovereignty.

The president pointed out that "all these issues have been agreed upon with the Belarusian side, with Belarus’ President [Alexander Lukashenko].".