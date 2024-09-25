No dialogue on resuming grain deal underway — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. There is currently no dialogue on the possibility of resuming the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"At the moment, no dialogue is underway on this matter," he said in response to a question about whether the Kremlin allows for the resumption of the grain deal and, if so, on what terms.

Peskov recalled that Russia already has "certain experience in failing to implement the grain deal" from other countries.

"We proceed primarily from this experience. And in any case, this is a very complex topic that depends on a huge number of factors," the Kremlin spokesman said.

The grain deal was signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 and expired on July 17, 2023. Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly pointed out that the West exported most of the Ukrainian grain to its own countries and the main goal of the deal, which was to supply of grain to needy countries, including African states, was never achieved.