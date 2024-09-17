Putin, North Korea’s top diplomat not scheduled to meet in Moscow this week — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. There is no meeting scheduled between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui this week, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"No meeting with Putin is on [her] agenda his week," Peskov said when asked if North Korea’s top diplomat would visit Moscow. As regards potential communication with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, Peskov forwarded the relevant question to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Earlier, the Russian embassy to Pyongyang announced that North Korea’s top diplomat had set off for Russia to attend the fourth Eurasian Women’s Forum and BRICS Women’s Forum in St. Petersburg on September 18-20.

The top North Korean diplomat departed for Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East on Monday, the embassy said. On September 16, Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora saw Choe Son Hui on her way.