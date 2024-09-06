Putin not overly concerned about US affairs, focused on Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s main concern is the well-being of Russian citizens, not what is going on across the ocean in the US, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Naturally, American affairs cannot be and are not the president’s top concern, as he prioritizes our country, our people, and our citizens," Peskov said when asked to comment on Putin’s ironic remark at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum yesterday about US Vice President Kamala Harris. The Russian president joked that Harris’s "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well." Putin also noted the Democratic presidential hopeful would likely refrain from imposing more sanctions on Russia, judging from her disposition.

In the wake of the president’s comment, Peskov himself quipped that "everybody should come to adore" Harris’s laughter.

The US presidential election is slated for November 5. Incumbent US President Joe Biden was supposed to represent the Democrats at the election but he decided to drop out of the race after mounting calls from his party following his poor performance in the debate with his predecessor Donald Trump in June. On July 21, Biden announced a decision to end his re-election bid and endorse Harris to replace him. The Republican Party nominated Trump as its presidential nominee.