KURSK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have downed another Ukrainian projectile over the borderline region of Kursk, acting governor Alexey Smirnov, said.

"Yet another Ukrainian projectile has been shot down in the skies over the Kursk Region," the official wrote on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Smirnov said that an enemy projectile was destroyed over his region as air raid sirens rang out there this morning.