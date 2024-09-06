Moscow to bear in mind US media’s editorial policies in selecting retaliation — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Moscow's retaliatory restrictions on US media outlets in Russia will be selected depending on their editorial policies, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"It is hardly possible to speculate about any unified approach" in imposing retaliatory restrictions on the US media, he said.

"We are closely monitoring the editorial policies of various foreign media outlets. Some of them do demonstrate some traces of attempts to keep a balance in presenting information about what is happening, primarily around Ukraine. Others do not bother about maintaining such a balance, they present information in a biased way and do not stop at spreading falsehoods," Peskov explained. "We will take all these factors into account."

Earlier, Peskov told TASS in an interview that Russia should adequately respond to the restrictions imposed on its media in the West.

"We criticize the West for going down the path of eliminating our media abroad, for preventing the dissemination of information, and for impeding the work of our journalists," the Kremlin spokesman said. "And, yes, of course, in this situation of hot confrontation this requires retaliation. Therefore, we must respond proportionately," he noted.

On Wednesday, the US Department of the Treasury announced that it was imposing sanctions on the RT TV broadcaster's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and her two deputies. Also, the US Department of State is tightening the rules of operation for the Rossiya Segodnya media group and its affiliates RIA Novosti, RT, TV Novosti, Ruptly and Sputnik, defining their status as "foreign missions."

Since 2022, the countries of the so-called collective West have imposed about 150 different restrictions on Russian media and journalists, according to the statistics of the Russian Foreign Ministry available on its official website.