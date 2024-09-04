Sino-Russian relations growing fast due to countries’ leadership — Chinese vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Sino-Russian relations are developing dynamically thanks to strategic guidance of heads of the two countries, with cooperation going forward despite risks and challenges, especially in trade and economy, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The relations between China and Russia are developing dynamically, which has been reached largely thanks to strategic guidance of heads of states. Though we are currently facing various challenges, risks, under the strategic guidance of our leaders, cooperation between the two countries is developing stably in all areas, especially in trade and economy," he said.

In particular, Russia and China have managed to fulfill the task of raising bilateral trade turnover to $200 bln ahead of schedule, the official noted.