LUGANSK, September 3. /TASS/. Ukrainian attacks killed almost 20 civilians in Russian border areas in the past week and left about 140 people injured, Rodion Miroshnik, Russia’s Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large, said.

"A total of 157 civilians were affected by Ukrainian shelling attacks between August 26 and September 1. As many as 139 people, including 15 minors, suffered injuries, and 18 people, among them one child, were killed," he wrote on Telegram.

Miroshnik added that the Ukrainian army had fired at least 1,100 projectiles on Russian residential areas in the reporting period.

According to the diplomat, Ukrainian shelling attacks have forced about 200,000 schoolchildren to move to remote learning. This is particularly true for one in five schools in the Donetsk People’s Republic, all schools in a 20-kilometer border area in the Belgorod Region and certain districts in the Kursk Region.