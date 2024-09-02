West launched ‘blatant bullying campaign’ against Russian journalists — Putin

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Virtually all Western countries have launched outright harassment of Russian journalists to avoid the truth and inconvenient facts, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Mongolia’s Onoodor daily.

Putin said everything that "all our media [operating in other countries] do is convey and explain Russia's point of view on current pressing issues and global processes. As they do so, they act in a respectful way and comply with the norms of morality and ethics as well as national legislation of each particular country."

"The West, which claims to be a model of freedom, has opted to hide from inconvenient facts and the truth by launching a blatant bullying campaign against Russian journalists and indiscriminately labelling them as ‘Kremlin propagandists’," he stated.