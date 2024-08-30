One dead, seven wounded after Ukraine’s attack on Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. One civilian died and seven more received injuries in Ukraine’s attack on Russia’s borderline Belgorod Region, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"I am deeply grieved to inform that one person died after a shell hit a passenger car. I extend my sincere condolences to the family. This is an irreparable loss. According to preliminary data, seven civilians were wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Gladkov, the wounded were taken to hospitals.