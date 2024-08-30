Russian forces down several air targets over Belgorod

BELGOROD, August 30. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have shot down several Ukrainian air targets on the approach to Belgorod and the Belgorod district, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"Our air defense system has worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod district. It shot down several air targets on the approach to the city," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to preliminary information, direct hits were recorded in Belgorod on an apartment building, as well as several commercial facilities and a passenger car. In the Belgorod district, two private houses caught fire as a result of the Ukrainian attack. Gladkov pointed out that firefighters have begun extinguishing the fires.

"I left for the site. I’ll keep you updated. The information is being clarified," the governor added.