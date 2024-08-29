Russia ready to contribute to increase of defense capabilities of African partners

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russia is ready to provide assistance to African countries in bolstering their defense capabilities and improving their anti-terrorist preparedness, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"Russia is ready to assist Senegal and other African countries in strengthening their defense capabilities and improving the anti-terrorist readiness of their armed forces and special [task] services," Lavrov said speaking at the joint press conference with Senegalese Foreign Minister Yacine Fall.

Lavrov and his Senegalese counterpart Fall met on Thursday for a bilateral meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Lavrov said Russia is seriously concerned about the growing terrorist threat in this part of the world, coming from the affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaeda organizations (both banned in Russia under the state law).

"Although gradually, but still steadily Islamist groups keep spreading their influence and activities to the countries of West Africa, including Senegal's neighboring countries," Lavrov stated.

"We share a common interest to join efforts in the fight against these threats," Russia’s top diplomat added.