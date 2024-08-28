Moscow court arrests two Colombian mercenaries for fighting against Russian troops

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s Lefortovsky Court arrested two mercenaries from Colombia for participation in hostilities against Russia within Ukrainian forces, the court press office told TASS.

"The Lefortovsky Court ruling satisfied the request of preliminary investigation bodies for arrest of Ante Alexander and Medin Arand Jose Aron, suspected of [mercenarism] until October 22," the press office said.

Previously, Colombian newspaper El Tiempo reported that two Colombian citizens were detained in the airport of Caracas, where they arrived from Ukraine through Poland and Spain. The incident took place in the beginning of this year. The Venezuelan law enforcement officers took note of the passengers’ Ukrainian uniform and military backpacks. The detainees’ fate then remained unknown for a long time.