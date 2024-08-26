Ukrainian forces fire more than 120 munitions at Russia’s Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 26. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked Russia’s Belgorod Region with 123 munitions and 35 drones over the past 24 hours, the region’s Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported.

"In the Shebekinsky district <...> [Ukrainian forces] fired 40 munitions during 11 shelling attacks and launched five drones, one of which was shot down. A total of 16 private houses, eight cars, one social facility, a warehouse on the territory of an agricultural enterprise, power and gas supply lines were damaged," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the regional head, one drone was shot down over Belgorod, there were no consequences on the ground. Nine shells were fired and five drones were launched over the Belgorod district. Two private houses and two outbuildings were damaged.

Six drones were launched and 26 munitions were fired at settlements in the Valuysky and Volokonovsky districts. Six houses, a social facility, a power line, a gas pipeline and a communication facility were damaged.

"In the Graivoronsky district, 44 munitions were fired during eight shelling attacks and eight drones were launched on the villages of Gorkovsky, Bezymeno, Mokraya Orlovka, Novostroyevka-Pervaya, Novostroyevka-Vtoraya, Smorodino and Poroz. Four private houses were completely burned down, six houses and one outbuilding were damaged during the day," the governor said.

He added that four munitions were fired and ten drones were launched on the territory of the Krasnoyaruzhsky district. Five private houses, nine cars, gas and electricity supply lines were damaged. In the Rakityansky district, a man who was injured in the village of Rakitnoye as a result of the shelling. He sought medical help on an outpatient basis.