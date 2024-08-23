Putin, Pashinyan discuss results of Russian president’s visit to Baku — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a telephone conversation with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the Kremlin said.

Earlier, Putin said as he visited Azerbaijan that he would call the Armenian premier and tell him about the results of his talks in Baku.

Putin and Pashinyan "continued to discuss normalizing relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the wake of Putin’s talks with Azerbaijanian President Ilham Aliyev during his state visit to Baku," the Kremlin said in a statement. According to it, "the Russian side reaffirmed its readiness to provide further assistance to Armenia and Azerbaijan in their efforts to work toward a peace treaty, promote the delimitation and demarcation of the border and unblock transportation and logistics routes" between the two South Caucasus countries, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The Russian leader paid a state visit to Azerbaijan on August 18-19. Among other issues, the two leaders discussed resolving the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

As Putin emphasized, a stable peace in the South Caucasus would meet the interests of all people in the entire region and Russia will make every contribution to the process. In particular, Moscow is ready to contribute to the signing of a peace agreement between Yerevan and Baku and help with the delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two neighbors.