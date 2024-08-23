Ukraine’s army withdrawing troops from near Kupyansk after Russian forces breach defenses

LUGANSK, August 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has begun to pull back its troops from near Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region after Russian forces breached the enemy’s defenses, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Friday.

The military expert told TASS on August 22 that Russian troops had breached the Ukrainian army’s defensive lines near the community of Peschanoye in the Kupyansk area.

"With regard to the situation near Peschanoye, if we talk about the enemy’s behavior, Ukrainian armed formations are currently trying to slow down the advance of our forces. Naturally, the [Ukrainian army] troops have been pulled back closer to reservoirs, directly to the Oskol River and the Oskol reservoir. They are now hastily trying to build new defensive lines there," the military expert said.

Russian forces are now focused on consolidating their gains near Peschanoye and are establishing strongpoints, firing positions and shelters, he added.