Ukraine attacks 40 settlements in Belgorod Region over day

BELGOROD, August 22. /TASS/. More than 40 settlements in the Belgorod Region have been attacked by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past 24 hours, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

"In the Belgorod district, the settlements of Maysky, Malinovka, Razumnoye, Veselaya Lopan, Dragunskoye, Yerik, Zhuravlevka, Krasny Oktyabr, Krasny Khutor, Krutoy Log, Petrovka, Saltykovo, Solomino, Shagarovka, Shchetinovka and Yasniye Zori were attacked during four shelling attacks by 18 munitions and 22 UAVs, 16 of which were shot down by air defenses," he wrote.

According to Gladkov, two private houses, a social facility, two agricultural enterprises, a farm building and two cars were damaged in the Belgorod district. Two civilians were wounded.

Nine settlements were attacked in the Borisovsky, Valuysky and Krasnoyaruzhky districts with 17 munitions and six drones. No damage occurred on the ground. Thirty shells and five drones were fired at four settlements in the Grayvoronsky district, two private houses were damaged, the roofs of a social facility and an administrative building were destroyed.

"In the Volokonovsky district, the villages of Konovalovo, Novoye and Tishanka were attacked by 13 drones. One civilian was wounded in Tishanka," he said, adding that three private houses and eight cars were damaged. Outbuildings, a private house and a passenger car were burned down. Gas and power lines were damaged.

According to the region's head, in the Shebekinsky district, 31 munitions and five UAVs were fired during 12 shelling attacks on Shebekino, Krasnoye, Ziborovka, Nezhegol, Novaya Tavolzhanka, Pervoye Tseplyaevo, Sereda, Terezovka, Balki and Pankov. Two civilians were wounded. "One apartment building, four private houses, outbuildings, a commercial facility and three passenger cars were damaged," the governor said.