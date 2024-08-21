Russia, China have necessary basis for strategic partnership — Russian PM

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have everything necessary for strengthening their strategic partnership, which leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping agreed on, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Qiang.

"Our task <…> is to ensure implementation of their (leaders of the two countries - TASS) decisions for many years to come," Mishustin said about the Russian and Chinese governments’ targets. "The basis necessary for that exists," he added.

Trade turnover between the two countries gained 23% last year to over 20 trillion rubles ($217 bln), the Russian prime minister noted.