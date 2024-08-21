Russia, China serve as stabilizing force in shaping new world order — Russian PM

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia and China function as a powerful stabilizing force amid the shaping of a new world order, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said, opening the 29th regular meeting between the heads of government of the two countries.

"Our comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction are particularly important in a situation where the outline of a new world order is being shaped. Under these conditions, the Russia-China partnership becomes a powerful stabilizing force, facilitating the growth of the economies of both countries and a better quality of life for our citizens," the Russian prime minister said.

Greeting Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang, Mishustin expressed confidence that the meeting will be held in a traditionally warm and business-like atmosphere. He reiterated the words of Russian President Vladimir Putin that relations between the two countries are humming along, based on a firm foundation of good-neighborliness, equality and mutual respect for each other’s interests.