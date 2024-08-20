Over 122,000 people evacuated from Kursk Region

KURSK, August 20. /TASS/. More than 122,000 people have left the Kursk Region's border districts, Emergencies Ministry deputy spokesman Artyom Sharov said at a press briefing.

"More than 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border areas since the launch of evacuation measures," he said.

About 500 people were evacuated from dangerous areas over the day.

To date, about 10,000 people, including 2,700 children, are in 179 temporary accommodation centers in 27 Russian regions. In the Kursk Region, about 6,700 people are staying in temporary accommodation centers. In total, 479 centers in 56 regions have been set up to house up to 41,000 citizens.