Russian bomb experts neutralize explosives threat in Kursk Region

KURSK, August 19. /TASS/. Sapper units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry neutralized about 130 explosive objects in the Kursk Region following Ukraine’s incursion there, the Emergencies Ministry’s deputy spokesman, Artyom Sharov, has told a news briefing.

According to Sharov, the ministry’s bomb squad is conducting a survey of households and adjacent territories in settlements of the Kursk Region that have been shelled by the Ukrainian armed forces.